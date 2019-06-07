Manchester United offer Juan Mata new deal as Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia are released

Juan Mata has been offered a new deal to stay at Manchester United

Manchester United have offered Juan Mata a new contract but Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia have been released by the club.

The 31-year-old, who has been at Old Trafford for five years since signing from Chelsea in January 2014, scored six goals in 32 appearances last season across all competitions.

Mata is out of contract in the summer and Sky Sports News understands he has already held talks with Barcelona over a proposed move to the Nou Camp.

Antonio Valencia spent 10 years at Old Trafford after joining from Wigan in 2009

Club captain Valencia was not given a new contract after making just nine appearances last season.

Herrera confirmed his departure last month in a video released on United's official Twitter account and has agreed terms to join Paris Saint-Germain.

A number of players loaned out last season, including Regan Poole and James Wilson, are also being released.

