Women's World Cup round-up: Argentina hold Japan as Canada win opener

Argentina Women celebrate their first point at a World Cup

Argentina held former champions Japan to a goalless draw to earn their first point at the Women's World Cup on Monday, while Canada won their opening game.

Argentina lost their previous six World Cup matches in the 2003 and 2007 competitions, and missed the 2011 and 2015 tournaments, with a score of 33-2 in the six previous World Cup matches prior to Monday's opener against Japan.

In the other opening game in England and Scotland's World Cup group, Argentina offered little threat but were compact and tough for Japan to break down.

Japan took until the 50th minute to test goalkeeper Vanina Correa, who stopped forward Kumi Yokoyama's low shot from about 35 meters out. Minutes later Japan midfielder Yui Hasegawa botched a good chance, swiping left of the goal from close range after a cross from the right.

Correa then palmed away a low cross from the right in the last minute and was hugged by her team-mates at the final whistle.

Kadeisha Buchanan scored the only goal of the game for Canada Women

Kadeisha Buchanan scored the lone goal at the end of the first half as Canada held on to defeat Cameroon.

Buchanan charged into the box during and her header bounced in but all eyes were on her team-mate Christine Sinclair, who is four goals away from becoming the sport's all-time international top scorer.

Sinclair sits at 181 goals, trailing only former USA forward Abby Wambach, who had 184 goals in international competition to set the record among men and women.

Christine Sinclair is closing in on the all-time scoring record

The Canadian captain's free-kick was blocked and cleared away in the 51st minute, and she had another good chance in the closing minutes. She had scored in the opening game of each of her previous four World Cup appearances.

Cameroon were a surprise at the 2015 World Cup, advancing out of the group stage before falling to China in the round of 16.