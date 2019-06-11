European Paper Talk: Neymar unhappy at PSG

Neymar is reportedly unhappy at PSG

Spain

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has told the club he is not happy in the French capital, which has annoyed president Nasser Al Khelaifi and other senior figures at the club. Former side Barcelona will look to capitalise on this 'divorce' between the Brazilian and PSG. (Sport)

Manchester United have informed Real Madrid that star midfielder Paul Pogba is not for sale and have stiffened their stance further by refusing to quote a price for the French World Cup winner. (AS)

France coach Didier Deschamps inadvertently revealed Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy will join Real Madrid. "Two years ago he was playing in the second division, now he is on the verge of joining Real Madrid," Deschamps said. "He has come on leaps and bounds, and he can play on both sides." (Marca)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas will leave this summer after Zinedine Zidane settled on Thibaut Courtois to be his No 1 next term. However, the Costa Rican would like Real to waive any fee for him and pay up the final two years of his contract. Los Blancos, however, will not consider any offer below £17m. (AS)

Borussia Dortmund striker Alexander Isak is closing on a move to Real Sociedad. The Swedish striker, who impressed on loan at Willem II last season, will cost the Liga side around £9m. (AS)

Champions League qualifiers Valencia are interested in bringing Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez back to Spain this summer. (Cope)

Italy

Mauro Icardi is desperate to remain at Inter Milan and has sought discussions with chairman Steven Zhang to clear the air. New Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte does not want the Argentine to remain and wants either Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku or Roma striker Edin Dzeko to join the club. (Tuttosport)

Having looked for sometime as if he would join Inter this summer, Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella is now a target for rivals AC Milan too. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal have seen an offer of £43m for Sampdoria pair Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet turned down. The Serie A side are holding out for £49m for the Danish defender and Belgian midfielder. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Former Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco looks set to become the next manager of Sampdoria, but only when incumbent Marco Giampaolo leaves the Genoese outfit to take up the vacant coach's position at AC Milan. (Tuttomercato)

Germany

Bayern Munich will wait until next summer to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner on a free transfer, rather than paying a fee for the 23-year-old who has hit 50 Bundesliga goals in three seasons. (Bild)

Bayern winger Alphonso Davies has encouraged his club to pursue a move for Manchester City forward Leroy Sane. "The bosses see something in Leroy, they see something in me. That's why they bought me. That's why they might buy him," the Canadian said. "If Leroy should come to us, I can learn a lot from him." (Bild)

New Schalke boss David Wagner wants to be reunited with his former captain at Huddersfield, Christopher Schindler. Despite being relegated from the Premier League, the Terriers will demand £20m for the centre-back. (Kicker)

France

Former West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet, now at Marseille, had been wanted by Turkish giants Fenerbahce this summer. However, the Super Lig side have decided against pursuing a deal as it would be too financially complicated. There is also interest in the 32-year-old from Saudi Arabia and China. (France Football)

Highly rated Paris Saint-Germain defender Stanley N'Soki, 20, is wanted by Marseille and Lille next season. A fee of around £6m could be enough to convince Les Parisiens to let the youngster leave. (Foot Mercato)

