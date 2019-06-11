Football News

Lionel Messi beats Cristiano Ronaldo to top Forbes rich list

Last Updated: 11/06/19 10:43pm

Lionel Messi topped the rich list ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi has beaten Cristiano Ronaldo to be named the highest-paid sports star, according to the Forbes list.

The Barcelona star earned $127m (£99.8m) over the last 12 months: $92m in salary and winnings and $35m in endorsements, according to the American business magazine.

Juventus and Portugal striker Ronaldo earned $109m (£85.6m), with Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar third with $105m (£82.5m).

Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez is fourth on the list with $94m (£73.8m), while Roger Federer was in fifth position on $93.4m (£73.3m).

Serena Williams is the only female athlete on the list

Serena Williams was the only female athlete in the top 100, in 63rd position with $29.2m (£22.9m).

Lewis Hamilton and Anthony Joshua were the highest-placed Britons, sitting at joint-13th on $55m (£43.2m).

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was the highest-earning Premier League star, his $33m (£25.9m) putting him in 44th place.

Paul Pogba is the top-earning Premier League player

But there was no place in the top 100 for last year's highest earner, Floyd Mayweather.

Forbes' 10 highest-paid athletes in the world in 2019:

1 Lionel Messi - $127m (£99.8m)

2 Cristiano Ronaldo - $109m (£85.6m)

3 Neymar - $105m (£82.5m)

4 Canelo Alvarez - $94m (£73.8m),

5 Roger Federer - 93.4million (£73.3m)

6 Russell Wilson - $89.5m (£70.3m)

7 Aaron Rodgers - $89.3m (£70.1m)

8 LeBron James - $89m (£69.9m)

9 Stephen Curry - $79.8m (£62.7m)

10 Kevin Durant - $65.4m (£51.3m)

