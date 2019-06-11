Lionel Messi beats Cristiano Ronaldo to top Forbes rich list

Lionel Messi topped the rich list ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi has beaten Cristiano Ronaldo to be named the highest-paid sports star, according to the Forbes list.

The Barcelona star earned $127m (£99.8m) over the last 12 months: $92m in salary and winnings and $35m in endorsements, according to the American business magazine.

Juventus and Portugal striker Ronaldo earned $109m (£85.6m), with Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar third with $105m (£82.5m).

Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez is fourth on the list with $94m (£73.8m), while Roger Federer was in fifth position on $93.4m (£73.3m).

Serena Williams is the only female athlete on the list

Serena Williams was the only female athlete in the top 100, in 63rd position with $29.2m (£22.9m).

Lewis Hamilton and Anthony Joshua were the highest-placed Britons, sitting at joint-13th on $55m (£43.2m).

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was the highest-earning Premier League star, his $33m (£25.9m) putting him in 44th place.

Paul Pogba is the top-earning Premier League player

But there was no place in the top 100 for last year's highest earner, Floyd Mayweather.

Forbes' 10 highest-paid athletes in the world in 2019:

1 Lionel Messi - $127m (£99.8m)

2 Cristiano Ronaldo - $109m (£85.6m)

3 Neymar - $105m (£82.5m)

4 Canelo Alvarez - $94m (£73.8m),

5 Roger Federer - 93.4million (£73.3m)

6 Russell Wilson - $89.5m (£70.3m)

7 Aaron Rodgers - $89.3m (£70.1m)

8 LeBron James - $89m (£69.9m)

9 Stephen Curry - $79.8m (£62.7m)

10 Kevin Durant - $65.4m (£51.3m)