Neymar attends police station to answer questions about rape allegation

Neymar attended a police station in Sao Paulo with his lawyers

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has attended a police station in Sao Paulo to answer questions about rape allegations against him.

Neymar denies allegations he raped a woman he met on Instagram, and insists he is the victim of attempted blackmail.

The Brazilian arrived at the police station wearing a black suit and on crutches because of an injury to his right ankle.

Investigator Juliana Bussacos met Neymar amid a media frenzy as a crowd of fans cheered the 27-year-old, who is Brazil's most recognisable player.

Neymar denies any wrongdoing and was accompanied by his lawyers to the meeting.

The player posted a seven-minute video to Instagram on Sunday in which he denied the accusation and insisted it was "a set-up".

0:23 Brazil and PSG striker Neymar posted a video on Instagram in which he denies a rape allegation describing it as 'a set-up' Brazil and PSG striker Neymar posted a video on Instagram in which he denies a rape allegation describing it as 'a set-up'

The woman, who has accused him of raping her at a Paris hotel last month, has already spoken with police.

The player is also being investigated in Rio de Janeiro for publishing images of his accuser on social media without her authorisation.