Paris Saint-Germain confirm injured Neymar out for four weeks

Neymar is expected to be out for four weeks after being examined by Paris Saint-Germain doctors

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed Neymar will be out of action for four weeks after sustaining an ankle injury playing for Brazil.

The 27-year-old picked up the injury in the 20th minute of a 2-0 Copa America warm-up win over Qatar on Wednesday.

Neymar was subsequently withdrawn from the squad and replaced by Chelsea's Willian for the 2019 Copa America, taking place in their native Brazil.

Neymar's club PSG released a statement revealing the extent of his injury after being examined by club doctors.

Neymar left the stadium in tears after damaging his ankle and has been replaced in the Brazil squad by Chelsea's Willian

PSG said: "The two [club] doctors diagnosed a sprain of the lateral ligament of the right ankle without surgical indication.

"The treatment of this injury will be articulated around a functional rehabilitation. The return of the Paris Saint-Germain striker should take place within four weeks."

Brazil begin their Copa America campaign against Bolivia on June 14 as they look to win the competition for the first time since 2007, with the final to be played on July 7 at the Maracana in Rio.