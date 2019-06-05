Gianluigi Buffon to leave Paris Saint-Germain

Paris-Saint-Germain and Gianluigi Buffon have agreed not to renew Italian goalkeeper's contract

Gianluigi Buffon will leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires on 30 June 2019.

The veteran Italian and PSG have agreed not to renew the goalkeeper's contract following joint discussions.

The 41 year-old goalkeeper played 25 matches in all competitions after signing in the summer from Juventus. In his only season with the French side, he won both the 2019 Ligue 1 title and the 2018 Trophée des Champions.

"Thank you all for everything I have had the opportunity to experience in Paris," Buffon told the club's website.

Buffon was part of the PSG stunned by Manchester United in the last 16 of the Champions League

"Thank you for the emotions that we have shared together. Twelve months ago, I arrived at Paris Saint-Germain filled with enthusiasm, welcomed by the incredible warmth of the fans. It was really moving.

"I leave happy to have enjoyed this experience which has undoubtedly helped me to grow."

The legendary goalkeeper played 176 times for his country, becoming Italy's most capped player. He also won the World Cup with the national side back in 2006 as well as making 656 appearances for Juventus and winning the Serie A nine times over a 17-year period.

However, the Champions League trophy was the one accolade that eluded him. His final game in the competition came earlier in the season when PSG were knocked out by Manchester United in the last 16.

Buffon signed for PSG from Juventus last summer

"I will never forget the pride that everyone at Paris Saint-Germain, both the club and the fans, felt when they saw Gianluigi Buffon wearing our jersey," said Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Chairman and CEO of PSG.

"During his time here, he brought his phenomenal experience and his sense of professionalism not only to his team-mates but also to all areas of the club. We will miss his warm and open personality here at the club."