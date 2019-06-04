Lyon deny reports suggesting Real Madrid are set to sign Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy has been linked with a move to Real Madrid

Lyon have denied reports suggesting they have agreed a deal with Real Madrid for defender Ferland Mendy.

Reports in Spain and France claimed the 23-year-old had undergone a medical on Tuesday ahead of a move to the Bernabeu.

However, Lyon released a statement on their official Twitter account saying no deal was in place.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is understood to be keen on signing Mendy

"Olympique Lyonnais denies an agreement with Real Madrid for a possible transfer of its international defender Ferland Mendy, contrary to what has been relayed by some media."

Mendy, who joined Lyon from Le Havre in July 2017, made 40 appearances for the Ligue 1 club last season.

He has been included in the France squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Turkey and Andorra this month.