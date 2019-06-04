Eden Hazard will prove class if Real Madrid move materialises, says Axel Witsel

0:33 Eden Hazard will prove he is one of the best players in the world if he completes a dream move to Real Madrid, says Belgium team-mate Axel Witsel Eden Hazard will prove he is one of the best players in the world if he completes a dream move to Real Madrid, says Belgium team-mate Axel Witsel

Eden Hazard deserves his chance to play for Real Madrid, says Belgium team-mate Axel Witsel.

Hazard looks increasingly like to complete a dream move to the Spanish capital despite Chelsea and Real Madrid yet to agree terms over a transfer for the playmaker.

Belgium vs Scotland Live on

The 28-year-old reported for international duty with Belgium on Tuesday and was his usual calm self, according to international team-mate Witsel.

"Of course [Hazard] is that good," Witsel told Sky Sports News.

"Eden is the type of guy who is always relaxed. He doesn't think too much [about his future].

0:39 Chelsea will find it extremely tough to replace the 'breath-taking' Eden Hazard, says Charlie Nicholas Chelsea will find it extremely tough to replace the 'breath-taking' Eden Hazard, says Charlie Nicholas

"He's just come here today. We spoke about everything but not about a transfer to Real Madrid because that is just Eden.

"For me, as a player, he is one of the best with Cristiano (Ronaldo), (Lionel) Messi and Neymar.

"If he goes to Real Madrid - and I hope so for him - he is going to show that to everyone."



If reading on skysports.com, comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.