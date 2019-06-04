Eden Hazard will prove class if Real Madrid move materialises, says Axel Witsel
Last Updated: 04/06/19 9:53pm
Eden Hazard deserves his chance to play for Real Madrid, says Belgium team-mate Axel Witsel.
Hazard looks increasingly like to complete a dream move to the Spanish capital despite Chelsea and Real Madrid yet to agree terms over a transfer for the playmaker.
Belgium vs Scotland
June 11, 2019, 7:00pm
Live on
The 28-year-old reported for international duty with Belgium on Tuesday and was his usual calm self, according to international team-mate Witsel.
"Of course [Hazard] is that good," Witsel told Sky Sports News.
"Eden is the type of guy who is always relaxed. He doesn't think too much [about his future].
"He's just come here today. We spoke about everything but not about a transfer to Real Madrid because that is just Eden.
"For me, as a player, he is one of the best with Cristiano (Ronaldo), (Lionel) Messi and Neymar.
"If he goes to Real Madrid - and I hope so for him - he is going to show that to everyone."
If reading on skysports.com, comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.