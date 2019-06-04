Chelsea News

Eden Hazard will prove class if Real Madrid move materialises, says Axel Witsel

Last Updated: 04/06/19 9:53pm
0:33
Eden Hazard will prove he is one of the best players in the world if he completes a dream move to Real Madrid, says Belgium team-mate Axel Witsel
Eden Hazard will prove he is one of the best players in the world if he completes a dream move to Real Madrid, says Belgium team-mate Axel Witsel

Eden Hazard deserves his chance to play for Real Madrid, says Belgium team-mate Axel Witsel.

Hazard looks increasingly like to complete a dream move to the Spanish capital despite Chelsea and Real Madrid yet to agree terms over a transfer for the playmaker.

The 28-year-old reported for international duty with Belgium on Tuesday and was his usual calm self, according to international team-mate Witsel.

"Of course [Hazard] is that good," Witsel told Sky Sports News.

"Eden is the type of guy who is always relaxed. He doesn't think too much [about his future].
"He's just come here today. We spoke about everything but not about a transfer to Real Madrid because that is just Eden.

"For me, as a player, he is one of the best with Cristiano (Ronaldo), (Lionel) Messi and Neymar.

"If he goes to Real Madrid - and I hope so for him - he is going to show that to everyone."

