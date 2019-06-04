Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri longs for Italy return as Juventus switch moves closer to fruition

Maurizio Sarri has endured a far from smooth first year as Chelsea boss

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri admits "the call of home is strong" as he nears a switch to Juventus.

The Italian has given an interview to Vanity Fair in his home country, as he expects to be released by the Blues to take over at the Serie A champions, according to Sky in Italy.

Sarri admits he has had a tough year at Chelsea, in which he has been criticised by supporters for his style of play, despite leading them to Europa League success - his first trophy as a manager.

Sarri says it has been 'a heavy year' for him as Chelsea manager

Sarri said: "For us Italians the call of home is strong, I feel that something is missing. It has been a heavy year. I begin to feel the weight of distant friends, elderly parents I rarely see. But at my age I only make professional choices.

"I won't be able to train for 20 years. It's hard work, the bench. When I return home to Tuscany I feel like a stranger. I have slept [there] thirty nights in the last few years."

Sky in Italy are reporting that there do not seem to be any obstacles in the way of Sarri's move to Turin and it is a matter of little time before he signs with Juve.

The former Napoli boss told the Chelsea hierarchy of his wish to leave soon after their Europa League final in Baku, where they beat Arsenal to 4-1.

0:37 Charlie Nicholas expects Maurizio Sarri to leave Chelsea and says the club's supporters have not warmed to their head coach Charlie Nicholas expects Maurizio Sarri to leave Chelsea and says the club's supporters have not warmed to their head coach

The 60-year-old also issued a staunch defence of his 'Sarri-Ball' philosophy of playing to Vanity Fair.

"It is a way of playing football and that's it. It comes from the slaps taken," he said. "Evolution is the daughter of defeats. Not just in football. I can't rejoice after a victory. Who wins, remains firm in his convictions.

"A defeat stays with me longer, makes me critical, moves me one step further."