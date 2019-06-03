Maurizio Sarri expects to be released by Chelsea ahead of proposed Juventus move

Maurizio Sarri looks to be on his way

Maurizio Sarri expects to be released from his Chelsea contract, paving the way for him to take over as Juventus manager, Sky in Italy understands.

In his first season at Stamford Bridge, Sarri secured Chelsea a return to the Champions League by sealing a third-placed Premier League finish, before claiming the first major trophy of his career by lifting the Europa League.

However, Sarri endured consistent criticism from a significant portion of the club's supporters throughout the season and, amid interest from Serie A champions Juventus, the 60-year-old held talks with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia on Friday.

Sarri informed her he wants to leave Chelsea this summer and she promised to talk to the club's owner Roman Abramovich about his future.

Sources have told Sky in Italy that there do not appear to be any major obstacles in the way of Sarri succeeding Massimiliano Allegri as Juve boss and it is expected to happen quickly.

Frank Lampard has been linked with a return to Chelsea

Derby manager Frank Lampard, who spent most of his playing career at Stamford Bridge, has been linked with a return to Chelsea as manager.

However, Sky Sports News understands Lampard has met with Derby's bosses to begin planning his transfer targets and squad priorities for next season with the Sky Bet Championship club.

Could Kieran Trippier follow Maurizio Sarri to Juventus?

In anticipation of Sarri's arrival, Juventus executives have proposed trying to sign Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier, who is also drawing interest from Napoli.

The Spurs right-back is seen as a potential replacement for Portuguese international Joao Cancelo, who looks set to leave the Bianconeri along with veteran Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic.

Trippier, who was left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Nations League finals, stated after Spurs' Champions League final defeat to Liverpool on Saturday that his preference is to remain in the Premier League.

"I want to stay in England. But what can you do?" Trippier said. "I'll see what happens and what the club wants, most importantly."