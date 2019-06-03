Matthijs de Ligt should join Barcelona or Manchester City, says Louis van Gaal

Matthijs de Ligt captained Ajax to the Champions League semi-final this season

Louis van Gaal has advised Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt to join either Manchester City or Barcelona, if he leaves the Dutch club this summer.

De Ligt, who has been linked with Van Gaal's former club Manchester United, has said that he does not know where his future lies after an impressive season in Holland.

And, when agreeing with ex-Ajax boss Peter Bosz's claims that De Ligt should join Manchester City, Van Gaal said that the central defender would be a good fit in either England or Spain.

"I think exactly the same," Van Gaal told Fox Sports. "Although De Ligt can go to Barcelona too, because their central defenders are not too good either.

The 18-year-old partners Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk in defence for the Netherlands

"He could play at Barcelona, but he could play for Manchester City also, and in that case I would choose Pep Guardiola over Lionel Messi."

Van Gaal also had his say on midfielder Frenkie de Jong, after he agreed a deal to join Barcelona from Ajax.

Barcelona signed Frenkie De Jong for €75m in January, with the player joining the club this summer

"I think it's going to be very difficult for him there," he said. "Not only because he might get a different role, but he also has to play those other players from the starting line-up.

"He is also lucky that Barcelona has been eliminated in the semi-final [of the Champions League], because then their status will be different.

"I think that as a player you should also choose a club where you can always play. The question is whether that is justified in Barcelona.

"I hope so, because at that age you have to play every game. I think he could have made better choices because I think the whole world is waiting for De Jong. I am so positive about him."

