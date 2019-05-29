Frank Lampard and Derby target promotion amidst rumoured Chelsea interest

Derby manager Frank Lampard insists that he is looking ahead to next season with his current club

Frank Lampard will meet with Derby County's bosses on Wednesday to begin planning his transfer targets and squad priorities for next season, Sky Sports News understands.

Lampard remains the bookies' favourite to become the new Chelsea manager this summer, with speculation mounting that Maurizio Sarri may depart.

And it has been suggested that Lampard may be about to leave Pride Park, following defeat to Aston Villa in Monday's play-off final.

5:27 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship play-off final between Aston Villa and Derby at Wembley. Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship play-off final between Aston Villa and Derby at Wembley.

But both Lampard and the club's hierarchy are adamant there has been no contact with Chelsea, and the focus is now to build a squad capable of challenging once again for Championship promotion.

To that end, Derby are hopeful they may be able to reach an agreement with Chelsea to extend defender Fikayo Tomori's loan deal for a further season.

Tomori - Derby's player of the season - said after the defeat at Wembley that he was open to staying on in the Championship for another season, and also praised Lampard for his development.

Fikayo Tomori has enjoyed a fine season at Derby

However, Derby expect to lose another loanee, forward Harry Wilson - who we understand Liverpool are prepared to sell for around £25m.

And midfielder Mason Mount - another Chelsea man who has been on loan at Derby - is expected to return to Stamford Bridge.