Maurizio Sarri storms out of Chelsea training ahead of Europa League final

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri angrily left training in Baku on Tuesday evening

Maurizio Sarri furiously stormed out of Chelsea training on the eve of their Europa League final against Arsenal following an altercation between David Luiz and Gonzalo Higuain.

Just minutes after the Italian told the media of his 'love' for his Chelsea squad in his press conference ahead of Wednesday's final in Baku, a disagreement between defender Luiz and striker Higuain appeared to anger him.

Sarri, whose future with the Premier League club beyond the end of the season remains in doubt, repeatedly threw and kicked his cap as he left the field with the session ongoing.

