Gary Cahill hoping for Premier League transfer after Chelsea exit

Gary Cahill will leave Chelsea this summer when his contract expires

Gary Cahill believes he can still do a job for a Premier League team next season with his contract at Chelsea set to expire this summer.

The defender made just two appearances in the Premier League this season and was an unused substitute during Chelsea's Europa League final win over Arsenal on Wednesday.

But the 33-year-old - who turned down January moves to Juventus, Monaco and Fulham - thinks his time in the Premier League may not be over yet.

"I want to go away on holiday for a few weeks and then I'll come back and see what options there are for me," Cahill said.

"I'm confident that potentially I might stay in the league but I want to wait and see, take the decision over the summer.

Gary Cahill was given a great reception at his Stamford Bridge farewell

"I've got a lot of time to think about things and hopefully make the right decision. I can't wait to get back playing next season. I'm looking forward to that."

Wherever Cahill ends up, he says he will still keep a close eye on matters at Stamford Bridge.

"To qualify for the Champions League is a great achievement and something that was a target for the lads," he added. "But to finish with a trophy is what they played for throughout the whole season.

"Looking forward, we have to see what happens with the (transfer) ban and see how that plays out, but we're looking forward to the young players coming through. They're very exciting.

Cahill and Azpilicueta with the Europa League trophy

"I'm sure the fans will embrace that and the lads who are still here. I see the squad being able to build again and move forward."

Although he didn't play in Wednesday's final, Cahill lifted the trophy along with Cesar Azpilicueta, and he said it was the perfect way to bid farewell to the club.

"It was a fantastic experience, great to be involved in a great end to the season," Cahill said.

"The lads deserved to win the game. It was a great feeling, lifting the trophy, and being a part of this group that's gone on to finish the season very well is pleasing."