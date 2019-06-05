Euro Papers: Man Utd launch £84m bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Manchester United are reportedly set to bid for Kalidou Koulibaly

Real Madrid have already been the most active club in the European transfer market and, according to the latest rumours, they show no signs of slowing.

We have asked our friends at Football Whispers to scour European media outlets to bring you the latest news from the continent.

Italy

Manchester United have launched an £84m bid for Napoli's centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly. (Corriere dello Sport)

Shakhtar Donetsk coach Paulo Fonseca is set to become the eighth Roma coach since the club's American owners took control in 2011. He has agreed an initial two-year deal with the option of a third worth £2.22m per year. (Calciomercato)

Napoli have joined the race for Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku, who is also a target for Inter. The Belgian would prefer to work with new Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte, though. (Corriere dello Sport)

Romelu Lukaku is a reported target for Napoli and Inter Milan

Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is close to extending his contract with the club. The 22-year-old Uruguay midfielder will sign an extension until 2024. (Sky Sports Italia)

The Serie A champions have agreed in principle a deal with Fiorentina for attacker Federico Chiesa, 21. The forward will earn £4.44m per year with Juventus (Calciomercato)

Spain

After making Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic their third signing ahead of the 2019/20 season - following defender Eder Militao and midfielder Rodrygo - Real Madrid are expected to complete deals for Lyon defender Ferland Mendy and Chelsea forward Eden Hazard soon.

In the meantime, Real will put pressure on players to leave as they attempt to raise £266m in sales to offset their spending. Among those Real are keen to offload is Spain forward Isco. (Marca)

Real Madrid are undecided whether to pursue a move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba or Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur. The France World Cup winner is the pick of coach Zinedine Zidane while the Denmark international is the preferred choice of president Florentino Perez. (AS)

Will Paul Pogba move to Real Madrid?

Speaking while on international duty with Spain, Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri has asked his current employers to "give him space" following reported interest from Premier League champions Manchester City. He also confirmed he has a £62m release clause. (Deportes Cuatro)

Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo wants to leave the Camp Nou to secure more regular football and Atletico are keen on the Portugual international as a replacement for Juanfran. However, Barca are not interested in entering into negotiations for the sale of the full-back. (Marca)

Atletico Madrid have been told they will have to pay £18m for Napoli midfielder Amadou Diawara. The 21-year-old is out of contract in June 2021. (AS)

Germany

Liverpool have joined the growing list of clubs chasing Ajax's 19-year-old captain Matthijs de Ligt. Manchester United and Barcelona are already thought to be keen on the Netherlands defender. (Bild)

Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly attracting the interest of Liverpool

James Rodriguez will not join Bayern Munich permanently after his two-year loan with the club came to an end. CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "He was with me and told me in a personal conversation that he asks the club to not exercise the [buying] option." (Bild)

France

Lyon defender Ferland Mendy yesterday underwent a medical at Real Madrid ahead of a proposed €50m (£44.31m) switch to the Spanish giants. (L'Equipe)

However, the Ligue 1 club have released a statement denying those claims: "Olympique Lyonnais denies an agreement with Real Madrid for a possible transfer of its international defender Ferland Mendy, contrary to what can be relented by some media." (Olympique Lyonnais)

Manchester United are interested in a deal for Lille and France goalkeeper Mike Maignan, 23. (Foot Mercato)