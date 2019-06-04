Thomas Meunier open to leaving Paris Saint-Germain amid Arsenal and Man Utd links

Thomas Meunier has 12 months remaining on his contract at PSG

Thomas Meunier has admitted he would be open to a move away from Paris Saint-Germain amid speculation linking him with a switch to the Premier League.

The Belgium right-back is entering the final 12 months of his current contract with the French champions and reports in the national media have credited Arsenal and Manchester United with an interest in him.

PSG are set to lose midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer on a free transfer after he ran down his contract and they could face a similar situation if they fail to secure Meunier to a new deal.

When asked about the possibility of leaving on a free transfer next summer, Meunier told Le Parisien: "It's something that could suit me.

"I don't think the club would make a lot of money from me, actually. I have a market value, but I'm a defender, I play one game out of three and I'm turning 28.

"It's not like Adrien, who is worth €50m."

Adrien Rabiot will leave PSG this summer after running down his deal

Meunier added: "There have been phone calls since January with interested clubs.

"There are a dozen clubs, all of which are in the top five of their leagues."

