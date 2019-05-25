Thomas Tuchel signs new Paris Saint-Germain deal

Thomas Tuchel has signed a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain

Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain that will keep him at the club until 2021.

The German was appointed as Unai Emery's successor at the Parc des Princes last summer and led PSG to the Ligue 1 title during his debut campaign.

Failure to secure success in the Champions League and the Coupe de France had led to speculation Tuchel could leave the Ligue 1 side at the end of the season.

But PSG have thrown their support behind Tuchel, giving him a further 12 months on top of his existing deal.

Tuchel told the club's website: "I am very happy and proud of my extension and my commitment to Paris Saint-Germain. Thank you to the president and the whole club for the confidence they show me and my staff.

Tuchel won the Ligue 1 title during his debut season, but failed to secure success in the cup competitions

"This only reinforces my goal of bringing this team to the top of its ambitions thanks to everyone's work. I am also very touched by the support marks of the fans. I am convinced that the best is coming for our club."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi added: "The entire Paris Saint-Germain family is delighted today to see Thomas Tuchel extend his contract. For a year now, Thomas has been bringing fantastic energy every day, not only to players, but to the entire club.

"Our supporters immediately adopted this coach who is always very anxious to share his analysis and emotions with the greatest number.

"Thomas is a huge fan of football, a coach at the same time very demanding and listens to others. Thomas has an expertise of the game as well as very great talents of manager and we are delighted to be able to support us durably on his qualities. "

