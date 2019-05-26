Neymar and Kylian Mbappe PSG futures not guaranteed, says Thomas Tuchel

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have been linked with moves away from PSG

Thomas Tuchel says he cannot guarantee Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will be at Paris Saint-Germain next season, although he wants them to stay with the French champions.

Mbappe revealed last week that he was considering his future after admitting he was open to a "new project", although PSG later released a statement insisting the France World Cup winner would be staying.

Neymar has been regularly linked with a switch to Real Madrid since he moved to Paris from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for a world-record fee of £198m.

When asked about the speculation surrounding the futures of Neymar and Mbappe, Tuchel - in Monaco for Sunday's Grand Prix - told Sky Sports F1: "I am used to this. Now it is May, the stuff that I say now might not be true next month.

"Things are like they are, there is a lot of speculation which means we have a lot of quality and talent.

"My wish as a manager and as a coach is clear, I want all my players to stay at PSG and stay with our project. The work is not finished, it has just started.

Thomas Tuchel hopes Neymar and Mbappe will still be with PSG next season

"My wish is clear, but I can't promise as that would be naïve and I don't want to be naïve in this business."

PSG announced on Saturday that Tuchel had signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2021.

The German was appointed as Unai Emery's successor last summer and led PSG to the Ligue 1 title during his debut campaign.

