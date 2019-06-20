Sky Bet Championship fixtures 2019/20: Luton vs Middlesbrough kicks off season on Sky Sports

The fixtures are out for the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship season

Newly-promoted Luton Town kick-off the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship season at home to Middlesbrough on Friday August 2, live on Sky Sports Football.

Luton are back in the second tier after a 12-year absence, having been as low as the National League in 2013/14, and host a Boro side who have just appointed Jonathan Woodgate as their new manager in the first of five live fixtures across the EFL on Sky Sports Football on the opening weekend.

Nottingham Forest also host Slaven Bilic's West Brom on Saturday, August 3 at 5.30pm, Leeds go to Bristol City on Sunday, August 4 at 4.30pm, and relegated Huddersfield host Derby on Monday, August 5 at 7.45pm, all live on Sky Sports Football.

Luton kick off the season against Middlesbrough, with Nottingham Forest vs West Brom, Bristol City vs Leeds and Huddersfield vs Derby all live on Sky Sports Football

Also on the opening weekend on Saturday, August 3, newly-promoted Barnsley host relegated Fulham, League One play-off final winners Charlton are at Blackburn, relegated Cardiff go to Wigan, and Brentford host Birmingham City.

New Swansea boss Steve Cooper starts at home to Hull, Reading host Sheffield Wednesday, and Millwall host Preston.

Opening weekend fixtures (Saturday, August 3, 3pm unless stated)

Luton Town vs Middlesbrough - Friday, August 2, live on Sky Sports Football at 7.45pm

Barnsley vs Fulham

Blackburn vs Charlton

Brentford vs Birmingham City

Millwall vs Preston

Reading vs Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke City vs QPR

Swansea City vs Hull City

Wigan vs Cardiff City

Nottingham Forest vs West Brom - Saturday, August 3, live on Sky Sports Football at 5.30pm

Bristol City vs Leeds - Sunday, August 4, live on Sky Sports Football at 4.30pm

Huddersfield vs Derby - Monday, August 5, live on Sky Sports Football at 7.45pm

Final day fixtures (Sunday, May 2, 12.30pm)

Birmingham City v Derby

Brentford v Barnsley

Bristol City v Preston

Cardiff City v Hull City

Leeds v Charlton

Luton Town v Blackburn

Millwall v Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke

Reading v Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough

West Brom v QPR

Wigan v Fulham

Sky Bet Championship 2019/20 - club-by-club fixtures

Follow the Sky Bet EFL with Sky Sports

The 2019/20 EFL season will be Sky Sports' biggest yet. Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy:

More games than ever before across the Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One, Sky Bet League Two, Carabao Cup and Checkatrade Trophy.

In addition to EFL coverage across the Sky Sports Football channel, full rounds of midweek Sky Bet Championship fixtures will also be available via the Red Button.

Full coverage of midweek fixtures on Gillette Soccer Specials, featuring live clips and highlights.

In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches, plus a dedicated highlights show, also available On Demand.

Analysis from some of the biggest names in the game.

Find out more about Sky Sports

Key dates in the EFL season

The 2019/20 Sky Bet EFL season kicks off over the weekend of August 2-5.

The Carabao Cup starts the following weekend, before concluding at Wembley on Sunday, March 1, while the EFL Trophy begins week commencing September 2 and reaches its climax on Sunday, April 5.

The season-ending Sky Bet EFL play-offs will once again be staged at Wembley, this time across two weekends in May due to the national stadium's Euro 2020 commitments. The League Two final will take place on Saturday, May 16, before League One and the Championship take centre stage the following weekend on Sunday, May 24 and Monday, May 25, respectively.

Take Your Seat for a bumper season, with more live Premier League games than ever before and the biggest EFL season yet. To upgrade ahead of the new term, click or tap here