Euro 2019 highlights: Germany, Austria off the mark

Watch the latest highlights from the 2019 European U21 Championships in Italy and San Marino.

Day two of the tournament saw their first games in Group B as Serbia took on Austria before Germany and Denmark's U21s met.

Monday

Germany 3-1 Denmark

3:17 Highlights of Germany U21s' 3-1 win over Denmark U21s, in their European Under-21 Championship Group B clash Highlights of Germany U21s' 3-1 win over Denmark U21s, in their European Under-21 Championship Group B clash

Champions Germany have made a winning start to the defence of their European U21 Championship title with a 3-1 victory over Denmark in their opening Group game.

Augsburg's Marco Richter applied the finishing touch to a move he started with Germany's first inside 30 minutes and a defensive mistake gave the holders their second as Richter seized upon a loose back pass to double the lead.

Denmark pushed for a goal that would get them back into the game - but succeeded only in falling further behind instead as Gianluca Waldschmidt lofted Germany's third into the back of the net at the end of a rapid counter.

Denmark did get a chance to pull one back when Timo Baumgartl was ruled to have handled in the box after a VAR referral. Robert Skov made no mistake from 12 yards but it was a mere consolation for the Danes.

Serbia 0-2 Austria

3:28 Highlights of Austria U21s' 2-0 win over Serbia U21s, featuring Luka Jovic, in their European Under-21 Championship Group B clash Highlights of Austria U21s' 2-0 win over Serbia U21s, featuring Luka Jovic, in their European Under-21 Championship Group B clash

Luka Jovic lost for the first time following his summer switch to Real Madrid as Serbia U21s slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Austria U21s in their opening European Championship game.

Austria had to ball in the net nine minutes before half-time through Hannes Wolf, only for it to be ruled out for offside.

But when play resumed, the match was immediately stopped for the goal to be checked again by VAR, and it ruled Wolf was onside and the goal was allowed to stand.

The second half was marred by an horrific suspected leg break by Wolf after a tangling of legs with Vukasin Jovanovic, who received a straight red card after another VAR consultation.

And Austria made sure of the points from the resulting free-kick - Sascha Horvarth's delivery going past everyone to confirm a winning start for the Austrians that leaves Jovic and Serbia with plenty to do.

Sunday

Poland 3-2 Belgium

Poland surprised World Cup third-placed side Belgium's youngsters with an entertaining win in Reggio Emilia. The favourites took an early lead through Aaron Leya Iseka but Poland equalised 10 minutes later, and two second-half goals put them in full control before a Dion Cools strike six minutes from time set up a tense finish.

3:05 Highlights: Poland U21 3-2 Belgium U21 Highlights: Poland U21 3-2 Belgium U21

Italy 3-1 Spain

Hosts Italy had a tough test against a Spain side including Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos, but they came through their opening game in Bologna courtesy of a Federico Chiesa double.

The Fiorentina winger cancelled out Ceballos' ninth-minute stunning opener, before putting Italy ahead shortly after the hour mark. A penalty eight minutes from time courtesy of Luca Pellegrini sealed the win for the hosts.

3:17 Highlights: Italy U21 3-1 Spain U21 Highlights: Italy U21 3-1 Spain U21

How can I watch the U21 European Championships?

When can I see England playing?

England start their Euro 2019 campaign on Tuesday at 8pm against France, live on Sky Sports Football and skysports.com. You can keep up with all of their games and the latest news around camp here.