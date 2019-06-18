Juan Mata set to stay at Man United after positive contract talks

Juan Mata has won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League with Man United

Juan Mata is set to stay at Manchester United after positive talks over extending his contract, Sky Sports News understands.

The Spaniard's deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of the month and Sky Sports News understands he held talks earlier this year over a move to Barcelona.

However, Mata appears to have chosen to reject interest from the Nou Camp and extend his stay at United, which has already seen him win the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League since he joined from Chelsea in 2014.

United are reluctant to allow Mata to leave on a free transfer, having already seen Ander Herrera decide to run down his deal this summer ahead of a likely move to PSG.

Mata made 32 appearances in all competitions for United last season, scoring six goals and assisting four as they struggled to sixth place in the Premier League and ended the season empty-handed.

He has played 218 times for United since his arrival from Stamford Bridge, scoring 45 times, while he has earned 41 caps for Spain.

