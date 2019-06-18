England U21 1-2 France U21: Player ratings from Euro 2019 opener

England failed to hold on for a win in their opening game at the European U21 Championships

France scored twice in the final five minutes to snatch victory as 10-man England's European U21 Championship campaign started with a disheartening defeat in Cesena. Here, we rate the performances of the Young Lions...

Dean Henderson - 7

Dean Henderson produced a host of fine saves to keep France at bay

Man of the match. Ensured justice prevailed with a solid save from Moussa Dembele's harshly-awarded penalty and produced a fine save to deny the France forward before half time. Commanded his area well while under pressure, particularly at corners, not at fault as England were undone late on.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5

Aaron Wan-Bissaka scored at the wrong end

Had his hands full when dealing with the dangerous Jonathan Bamba and proved up to the task defensively on a number of occasions, until he sliced France's winning goal into his own net with a woeful clearance in the final minute.

Fikayo Tomori - 6

Fikayo Tomori challenges Moussa Dembele

Relished the physical battle with Dembele and dealt well with the periods where England were pinned back. Showed great composure on the ball when given time to play out from the back.

Jake Clarke-Salter - 6

Jake Clarke-Salter lays dejected after England's late defeat to France

Harshly penalised for handball when Jeff Reine-Adelaide's header struck his arm at close range didn't let it affect his game. Marshalled the England rearguard action well until the late collapse.

Jay Dasilva - 5

Jay Dasilva endured a difficult night at left-back

Given a run for his money by Ikone and Bamba before being caught out of position as the former drilled France's equaliser into the bottom corner late on.

James Maddison - 6

James Maddison jostles for possession in midfield

Showed no signs of fatigue from Leicester's rigorous Premier League season with an energetic first-half performance and gave a rare glimpse of his defensive qualities when England were reduced to 10 men.

Hamza Choudhury - 3

Hamza Choudhury was shown a straight red for his horrific challenge after a VAR review

Gave possession away cheaply throughout and eventually paid the price, flying into a horrific challenge on Bamba which handed France their second half impetus and earned a red card.

Phil Foden - 7

Phil Foden celebrates his goal with James Maddison (right)

On the fringes of England's attacking play in a slightly deeper midfield role but introduced himself in style with a sensational solo effort after leaving no fewer than five French defenders trailing in his wake.

Ryan Sessegnon - 6

Ryan Sessegnon thought he had doubled England's lead, only for it to be ruled out for offside

Nearly forced an early own goal when his teasing cross was deflected onto the post before half time and had a second-half effort ruled out for offside.

Dominic Solanke - 6

Dominic Solanke heads an early chance over in Cesena

A nuisance early on as he used his physical stature to bully the French defence but looked rusty as the game wore on and drifted out of the game.

Demarai Gray - 6

Demarai Gray leaves the field dejected after England's late defeat

Arguably England's most potent attacking threat inside the opening half-hour but lacked the end product needed to convert his side's dominance when it mattered most.

