Birmingham 'not actively seeking' to replace Garry Monk

Garry Monk was sacked as Birmingham manager following a dispute over the club's transfer policy

Birmingham are not actively seeking a replacement for Garry Monk after appointing Pep Clotet as the club's caretaker head coach.

Clotet, 42, was assistant to Monk, who was sacked on Tuesday, but first-team coach James Beattie, goalkeeper coach Darryl Flahavan, head of physical performance Sean Rush and head of analysis Ryan Needs are to remain at St Andrews, while the club has also added midfielder Craig Gardner to its coaching staff.

"We had a very positive talk with the guys and we are focused on what we want to try and achieve," said the club's CEO, Xuandong Ren.

Pep Clotet will be Birmingham's caretaker head coach

"Their professionalism shone through during our meeting and we know they are a very talented and hard-working group. Pep will be our caretaker Head Coach and we are not seeking anyone else.

"With the support we will continue to provide them, and their expertise in coaching and preparation of the players, we are confident that we can make significant progress towards what we all want to achieve - success for Birmingham City."

The club's former manager, Garry Monk released a statement on Thursday saying he had been left disappointed by Birmingham City's comments following his sacking.

Birmingham's first game of the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship will be a trip to Brentford, before their first home game against Bristol City a week later.