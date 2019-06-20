Garry Monk disappointed with Birmingham comments after sacking

Garry Monk was sacked by Birmingham on Tuesday

Garry Monk has been left disappointed by Birmingham City's comments following his sacking at their manager.

The 40-year-old was dismissed on Tuesday following a dispute over the transfer policy at the Sky Bet Championship club.

Birmingham released a statement in which they declared Monk's sacking to be in the "long term interests of the club" and that they wished to "adopt a fresh and modern footballing philosophy".

The former Swansea, Leeds and Middlesbrough boss took over at St Andrew's in March 2018 and guided the club to safety despite a deduction of nine points for a breach of the Football League's profitability and sustainability rules.

And he said: "I am aware of certain disappointing comments the club has made in the wake of my dismissal. Mindful of my contractual obligations, it is not my intention, certainly not at this stage, to engage with those comments.

"I would rather focus on the many positives I have experienced in my time with Birmingham City FC."

Monk went on to thank the Birmingham City fans for their support during his 16 months in charge, saying: "First and foremost, I want to say that the opportunity to manage your club was an absolute honour.

"Fighting off what many thought was certain relegation at the end of the 2017/18 campaign planted the seed in all of us to try and turn the club's fortunes around and ensure that we strived for better and, most importantly, all worked together towards that aim.

"Last season, our well-documented club issues brought massive difficulties before we had even got started and, although the challenges continued throughout, my staff, players and myself as the manager were all determined to remain focused on delivering an improved and competitive team with a clear identity, both for ourselves and the supporters, and a side that represented the values that are so dear to our fans.

"In view of this, the fact that I am not being given the opportunity to build on those solid foundations is a huge disappointment. However, I come away with a great sense of satisfaction and pride at the work we have all done up until this point."