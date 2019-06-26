European Paper Talk: Man Utd eye Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder

Man Utd are reportedly preparing to trigger Ben Yedder's buyout clause

It's already been a big summer of transfers and there are no signs that Europe's top clubs will rein in their spending.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to scour the European press to bring you the very best of the transfer rumours doing the rounds.

France

Liverpool are in talks with Lille over a potential £70m for Nicolas Pepe, but Bayern Munich also remain interested in the Ivory Coast international. (Get French Football News)

Liverpool are in talks with Lille over a potential £70m for Pepe

Nabil Fekir is wanted by AC Milan. The World Cup winner's contract is set to expire next summer and Lyon are prepared to accept an offer of around £30m for the one-time Liverpool target. (France Football)

Manchester United are prepared to trigger Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder's £35m buyout clause if Romelu Lukaku secures a move to Inter Milan this summer. (France Football)

Lyon are in talks with Lille over a move for Thiago Mendes, who has previously been linked with Chelsea and Everton. OL view the Brazilian as a replacement for Spurs-bound Ndombele. (L'Equipe)

Scottish champions Celtic have agreed a £7m deal with Toulouse for centre-back Christopher Jullien. (L'Equipe)

Italy

Juventus and Paul Pogba will speak to Adidas about helping finance the midfielder's exit from Manchester United. Both the Serie A club and the French midfielder are sponsored by the German company. (Corriere dello Sport)

Tottenham are set to complete the signing of Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The Premier League side are set to pay around £60m for the 22-year-old who was also wanted by Juventus. (Sky Italia)

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira wants to leave the Gunners this summer and join AC Milan. The Rossoneri want to take the Uruguayan on a two-year loan with an option to buy. (Sky Italia)

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira wants to leave the Gunners and join Milan

Gianluigi Buffon is in advanced talks to return to Juventus. The legendary goalkeeper has been offered a one-year contract and an opportunity to transition into a coaching or director's role at the club. (Sky Italia)

Roma defender Kostas Manolas is set to join Napoli in a deal which will see midfielder Amadou Diawara move to the Italian capital. (Sky Italia)

Roma winger Stephan El Shaarawy is set to complete a move to Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua. The Serie A club will receive a £16m fee for the 26-year-old winger. (Il Tempo)

Spain

Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Neymar as the La Liga champions attempt to re-sign the forward from Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian is prepared to take a substantial pay cut - around £11m a year - to clinch his return to the Camp Nou. (Sport)

Real Madrid will target Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek if they lose out in the race to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United. The 22-year-old Dutch international would cost in the region of £60m. (Marca)

Real will target Donny van de Beek if they lose out in the race to sign Pogba

Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno is set to join Villarreal when his contract with the Reds expires at the end of this month. (Marca)

With Matthijs de Ligt set to join Juventus, Barcelona will sound out Manchester United over a potential deal for Victor Lindelof. (Mundo Deportivo)

Germany

Bayern Munich will launch a bid for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele if they can't secure Manchester City star Leroy Sane. Barca could cash in on the winger if they sign Antoine Griezmann and Neymar this summer. (Bild)

Bayern will launch a bid for Ousmane Dembele if they can't secure Leroy Sane

Borussia Dortmund are prepared to cash in on Julian Weigl this summer. BVB would accept an offer of around £27m for the midfielder with Arsenal and PSG interested in the German international. (Sport Bild)