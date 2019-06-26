Africa Cup of Nations round-up: Mohamed Salah scores for Egypt to send them into last 16

Mohamed Salah scored Egypt's second goal against DR Congo

Mohamed Salah scored for Egypt as they beat DR Congo 2-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, joining Nigeria in the last 16.

Aston Villa defender Ahmed Elmohamady and Liverpool's African Player of the Year Salah both struck first-half goals in Cairo for the Pharaohs.

But they did not have it all their own way against DR Congo, who twice hit the woodwork. Marcel Tisserand crashed his effort against the woodwork from six yards in the 11th minute after Tresor Mputu's corner had been flicked on.

Egypt opened the scoring in the 25th minute when Elmohamady stabbed the ball home from inside the penalty area after DR Congo had failed to clear Salah's cross.

Salah's 25-yard free-kick was then turned away by goalkeeper Ley Matampi before Tisserand just failed to get on the end of Mputu's excellent cross at the other end.

Ahmed Elmohamady opened the scoring for Egypt on Wednesday

DR Congo hit the crossbar again in the 40th minute through Jonathan Bolingi's header, but Salah made it 2-0 to the hosts three minutes later with a searing shot inside the near post.

The Leopards pressed for a way back into the match in the second period, enjoying decent spells of possession only for their end product to let them down.

Yannick Bolasie went closest to breaching the Egypt defence when his fiercely-struck free-kick curled narrowly wide in the closing stages.

Keita injured against Nigeria

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita went off injured for Guinea

Nigeria became the first team to reach the last 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations by beating Guinea 1-0 in Alexandria, with Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita forced out of the game due to injury with just under 20 minutes left.

The Super Eagles, who beat Burundi by the same score in their opening Group B game on Saturday, secured their place in the knockout stage thanks to Kenneth Omeruo's second-half header.

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi headed the game's first chance just wide for Guinea from a corner, while Nigeria's best moment before the break fell to Odion Ighalo, who fired an angled shot into the side-netting.

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi forced Guinea goalkeeper Ibrahim Kone into a fine save just after the hour mark before Nigeria broke the deadlock.

Kenneth Omeruo celebrates his goal for Nigeria

Moses Simon whipped in a corner and Omeruo got in front of his marker at the near post to glance home the game's only goal in the 73rd minute.

Nigeria's appeals for a penalty soon after were turned down when Ahmed Musa's cross appeared to hit an arm in a crowded area.

The Super Eagles play Madagascar in their final group game on Sunday, while Guinea must beat Burundi in their last match and hope other results go their way.

Frustration for Zimbabwe

Two glaring misses by Knowledge Musona cost Zimbabwe as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Uganda.

Uganda followed up their surprise 2-0 win over Democratic Republic of Congo in their first game by taking a 12th-minute lead through Emmanuel Okwi before Khama Billiat levelled for Zimbabwe five minutes before the break.

Musona should have equalised before that but fired over from close range and was guilty of an even worse effort in the second half when he hit the crossbar with an open goal from six metres.