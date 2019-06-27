Africa Cup of Nations round-up: Sadio Mane frustrated as Algeria make last 16

Sadio Mane's Senegal were frustrated against a physical Algeria

Youcef Belaili fired Algeria into the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations, beating Senegal 1-0 in an ill-tempered clash that saw Sadio Mane frustrated.

Liverpool forward Mane saw a reasonable shout for a second-half penalty fall on deaf ears as Algeria's physical approach proved the more effective method in Cairo.

The north African side threatened to score twice in the first half, with Edouard Mendy making a diving save to keep out Belaili's free-kick in the 17th minute. In stoppage time, Baghdad Bounedjah, moments after heading wide, saw his shot parried wide by Mendy.

Mane looked to be fouled in the area, but nothing was given

Belaili made the breakthrough shortly after the break when rifling home from the D following a rapid Algerian break.

Mane thought he had earned a spot-kick when he was double-teamed by two Algeria defenders, but the referee was not interested.

Rais M'Bolhi came to the Greens' rescue with a convincing stop against M'Baye Niang as time ticked away with Senegal continuing to push hard - Mane could only head over the bar at the death.

Youcef Belaili fired Algeria into the last 16

Madagascar make history

Madagascar won their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations match by beating Group B rivals Burundi 1-0 in Alexandria.

Marco Ilaimaharitra's second-half free-kick was enough to seal victory for Madagascar, one day after the nation celebrated Independence Day.

The Barea, making their first appearance in the tournament finals, drew their opening match 2-2 against Guinea on Saturday, while Burundi remain pointless after losing their first game 1-0 to Nigeria.

Marco Ilaimaharitra scored the only goal of the game for Madagascar

Both side's defences were largely untroubled until Burundi carved out several chances just after the hour mark.

Fiston Abdul Razak and Enock Sabumukama wasted clear-cut chances and a shot from Gael Bigirimana, recently released by Hibernian, was saved in the top corner by Madagascar goalkeeper Melvin Adrien.

Burundi were made to pay in the 76th minute when defender Omar Ngandu fouled Paulin Voavy and Ilaimaharitra nestled the resulting free-kick in the top corner.

Adrien pulled off a fine save in the closing stages to keep out Mohamed Amissi's angled shot, while Burundi pair Omar Ngandu and Christophe Nduwarugira both headed narrowly wide in the final minute.

In Thursday's late kick-off, Kenya take on Tanzania in Cairo.