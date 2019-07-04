European Paper Talk: Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham target Dani Ceballos

A look at the big transfer stories doing the rounds in Europe, courtesy of our friends at Football Whispers…

Spain

Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham are all interested in Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, who impressed for Spain at the European U21 Championships. (Marca)

However, the midfielder's former club, Real Betis, want to sign Ceballos on loan for the forthcoming season. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid have yet to receive an offer for Gareth Bale despite the Welsh winger being told he is not in Zinedine Zidane's plans for next season. (Marca)

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann will sign a five-year contract with Barcelona, who will trigger the French star's buyout clause of £107m. (Marca)

Italy

Serie A champions Juventus are ready to step up their interest in Mauro Icardi, who Inter are ready to sell for around £50m in order to finance a move for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Roma will consider selling Nicolo Zaniolo if they cannot agree a new contract with the midfielder. Tottenham are interested in the Italy international, who would cost around £50m, while Juventus are also prepared to make an offer that could include Gonzalo Higuain. (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus have submitted an initial offer worth around £60m for Ajax captain Mattijis de Ligt. The Dutch club will reject the offer and will hold out for a bid closer to £70m. (Sky Italia)

Milan have approached Schalke over a potential deal for centre-back Matija Nastasic after they were priced out of a move for Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren. (Sport Italia)

Germany

Raphael Guerreiro is set to leave Borussia Dortmund and join Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth around £15m. (Bild)

Borussia Monchengladbach are set to complete the signing of Guingamp winger Marcus Thuram, who has also attracted interest from Arsenal. (Kicker)

Bayern Munich and Roma are monitoring Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, who has also attracted interest from Premier League sides. (Spox)

France

Barcelona have no plans to sell Philippe Coutinho this summer. "He (Pep Segura, Barcelona's director of football) told me the club do not want to sell," the Brazilian's agent, Kia Joorabchian, said. "And we have had no contact with PSG for Coutinho." (RMC)

Marseille are prepared to rival Wolves and Southampton in the race to sign Andre Silva from Milan. The Ligue 1 side need a replacement for Mario Balotelli, who was allowed to leave at the end of his contract. (Canal+)

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.