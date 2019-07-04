Philippe Coutinho: Barcelona do not want to sell, says Kia Joorabchian

Philippe Coutinho has endured a mixed 18-month spell at Barcelona

Barcelona do not want to sell Philippe Coutinho this summer, according to the Brazil midfielder's agent Kia Joorabchian.

Coutinho suggested last week that he was facing an uncertain future following a mixed 18-month spell at the Nou Camp.

Reports have since linked Coutinho with a move away ahead of next season, with Paris Saint-Germain mooted as potential suitors.

But Joorabchian insists Coutinho will not be sold by Barcelona and revealed that they are yet to have any contact from the French champions.

"I talked a few days ago with Pep Segura at Barcelona," Joorabchian told RMC Sport.

"He told me that the club does not want to sell Coutinho this summer, no matter what. And then, we have not had any contact with PSG."

Coutinho has four years remaining on his contract at the Nou Camp

Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool for £146m in January 2018 and has since scored 21 goals in 75 matches for the Catalan club.

Despite being part of two title-winning sides, Coutinho has been criticised by a certain section of the Barcelona support and was booed on a number of occasions towards the end of last season.