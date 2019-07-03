Ousmane Dembele not moving to Bayern Munich from Barcelona, says representative

Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele will not join Bayern Munich this summer, one of his representatives has told Sky in Germany.

The 22-year-old France international, who moved to Catalonia from Borussia Dortmund for a projected £135m in 2017, is said to be keen on staying at Barcelona - where they are still convinced of his abilities.

Barcelona, according to reports, are looking to offload Dembele - and Philippe Coutinho - to raise funds to sign both Antoine Griezmann and Neymar this summer.

Bayern had been considering Dembele as an alternative to primary target Leroy Sane, the Manchester City winger, who is yet to decide whether he wants a move to Bayern, according to Sky in Germany.

However, a member of Dembele's advisory team has told Sky in Germany: "The odds are zero that Ousmane will play for Bayern next season, and he's still at FC Barcelona."

Bayern have made four bids for Callum Hudson-Odoi

Bayern are in the market for wide players as they look to replace the departing Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Sky Sports News understands Bayern have continued their pursuit of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, failing with a fourth bid for the 18-year-old, believed to be worth £22.5m.

Bayern made the 18-year old winger a key target during the January transfer window, with their previous offer in excess of £30m.

The bid is substantially lower than the most recent offer in January as his contract runs out in the summer of 2020, and he can sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside the UK in January.

