Neymar should not come back to Barcelona, says La Liga chief Javier Tebas

Neymar scored 15 goals in 17 Ligue 1 appearances last season

La Liga president Javier Tebas says he would prefer Neymar not to return to Barcelona this summer because of his off-the-field conduct at Paris Saint-Germain last season, stating his behaviour is "not good for the competition".

The forward, who cost the Ligue 1 champions a world record £200m fee in 2018, has been linked with a return to the Nou Camp this summer with Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho being touted to possibly move the opposite way to the Parc de Princes.

Neymar's behaviour off the pitch was called into question on multiple occasions during the 2018/19 campaign.

The 27-year-old was penalised with a three-match ban for hitting a supporter during PSG's Coupe de France final defeat, he will also miss the first three Champions League games next season after criticising officials on social media after PSG's last-16 defeat to Manchester United in March.

La Liga chief Javier Tebas has hit out at Neymar's behaviour

"I prefer that Neymar does not return to Barca," Tebas told radio station Onda Cero.

"We always want to bring great players, but in the case of Neymar that behaviour is not good for the competition because in the end the news is if the player has done this or that.

"We have worked a lot in La Liga to maintain the values and we don't want to change the image."

The La Liga president is not the only authoritative voice to criticise Neymar, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently called out "celebrity behaviour" at his football club after events at the club last season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona's vice-president Jordi Cardoner says he wants to return to Barcelona from PSG, while South American football expert Tim Vickery has tipped Barcelona and PSG to succeed in completing a swap deal for Neymar and Coutinho.

