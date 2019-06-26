PSG in talks with AC Milan over Gianluigi Donnarumma deal

Gianluigi Donnarumma could be moving to Paris Saint-Germain this summer

Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan are negotiating a player-plus-cash deal which could see goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma move to France, according to Sky in Italy.

The Serie A club value the 20-year-old at around £45m but £27m-rated PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola could head in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

Milan are under pressure to sell players to comply with Financial Fair Play rules, and negotiations could be made easier by the fact that Donnarumma and Areola have the same agent in Mino Raiola.

Donnarumma was just 16 when he made his first team debut for AC Milan

Donnarumma has already amassed over 150 appearances for Milan in all competitions, as well as representing the Italian national side at both youth and senior level.

Milan paid a fee in the region of only £220,000 for him at the age of 14 and he made his first-team debut just two years later.

The Italian side are also hopeful of signing Real Madrid left-back Theo Fernandez, who recently met with the club's technical director Paolo Maldini.

