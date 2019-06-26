Man Utd agree £50m Aaron Wan-Bissaka fee with Crystal Palace

Manchester United have made progress in their bid to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have agreed a £50m fee for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but personal terms have not yet been finalised.

The 21-year-old defender will cost United £45m plus £5m in add-ons, which are understood to be based on appearances, and will fly to Manchester at 4pm on Wednesday evening before completing the first part of his medical.

Wan-Bissaka is expected to sign a long-term contract at Old Trafford and would become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's second signing of the summer, following the addition of Daniel James from Swansea.

1:30 We take a look at Wan-Bissaka's best bits in the Premier League for Crystal Palace We take a look at Wan-Bissaka's best bits in the Premier League for Crystal Palace

The England U21 international could become United's fifth most expensive signing of all-time behind Paul Pogba (£89m), Romelu Lukaku (£76m), Angel Di Maria (£59.7m) and Fred (£52m).

Wan-Bissaka had three years remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park and featured 39 times in all competitions last season as Palace finished 12th in the Premier League.

Wan-Bissaka made 35 appearances in the Premier League last season

Sky Sports News first reported United had rejected a £40m bid for Wan-Bissaka on June 8, with Solskjaer keen to bring in a right-back this summer following the departure of club captain Antonio Valencia.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

From July 1, Sky Sports News will be the home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports App.