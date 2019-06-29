European Paper Talk: Man Utd return with new Ivan Rakitic bid

Manchester United have reportedly returned with a new bid for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic

Spain

Manchester United have returned with a new €35m (£31.4m) offer for Barcelona's Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic. However, the Blaugrana will only consider bids of €50m (£44.86m) for the 31-year-old. (Sport)

Out-of-favour Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has told coach Zinedine Zidane he will be on the club's pre-season tour despite being unwanted at the Bernabeu. (Cadena Ser)

Theo Hernandez will join AC Milan on a six-year deal with the transfer fee for the French full-back set at €20m (£17.94m). (Marca)

Real Madrid won't meet Ajax's €65m (£58.32m) asking price for midfielder Donny van de Beek. The Dutchman had been viewed as a cheaper alternative to Paul Pogba. (Marca)

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez looks set to rejoin first club Celta Vigo after talks with Valencia over a possible move broke down. (Marca)

James Rodriguez has put the brakes on discussions with Napoli amid 'concrete interest' from Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone. The Real Madrid player is expected to leave the Bernabeu this summer after his two-year loan at Bayern Munich ended. (Onda Cero)

Italy

The deal to take Joao Cancelo to Manchester City could be off now Roma have made an offer for defender Leonardo Spinazzola which would raise some funds for Juve. However, an offer of €60m (£53.83m) for Cancelo would be too much to turn down. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan are targeting Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos or Arsenal's Lucas Torreira to reinforce their midfield while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma looks increasingly likely to move to Paris Saint-Germain with Alphonse Areola heading in the opposite direction. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Roma icon Daniele De Rossi has turned down a contract offer from Serie A side Fiorentina, prompting speculation he will retire this summer. (Il Tempo)

Parma have made a take-or-leave-it offer for former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli. The Italian will leave Marseille at the end of his contract and Parma have offered €2m (£1.79m) plus bonuses. (Gazzetta di Parma)

France

A meeting between the hierarchies of rivals Real Madrid and Atletico took place to discuss the possibility of Antoine Griezman moving to Los Blancos. (L'Equipe)

Paris Saint-Germain will offer an initial €70m (£62.8m) for Lazio's midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Juventus are also interested in the Serbian. (Le10Sport)

Portugal

Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes is a 'favourite' of Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and informal meetings between representatives of the player and club have taken place in London. (A Bola)

