Philippe Coutinho admits his Barcelona future is uncertain

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho says "we do not know what is going to happen" regarding his future at the Nou Camp, admitting that last season was a disappointment to him.

Coutinho signed for the La Liga champions from Liverpool for £142m in January 2018. His deal with the Catalan club runs until the summer of 2023.

After a campaign in which the Brazilian scored five goals and made three assists in 34 league appearances, with 12 of those coming as a substitute, Coutinho has been linked with a move to various European clubs including Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Coutinho, who is currently on international duty with Brazil at the Copa America, admits he feels unsettled with his future at the Spanish giants and remains unhappy with the way his 2018/19 campaign went.

"Many things that come out in the media are simply not true but as for my future, we do not know what is going to happen, that is the truth," said the 27-year-old.

"Honestly, it wasn't a good season. It didn't produce what I wanted, it didn't go as I hoped.

"But I hope it serves me as an example, as a lesson so that I want more, concentrate even more to be able to succeed.

"Whether a good or bad season, it doesn't change anything. The desire to win is always the same, or maybe even more so.

"It was always my will to succeed in this club, but now I am totally concentrated here (with Brazil)."

A move to PSG could see the winger go in the opposite direction to fellow Brazilian attacker Neymar, who has been linked with a return to the Nou Camp. Neymar recently had an appeal to his UEFA Champions League ban upheld by FIFA, meaning that he will miss the first three matches of the competition next season.

A potential return to the Premier League could still happen for Coutinho, but Sky Sports News understands that the 27-year-old will not join Manchester United, out of respect for his former club Liverpool.