Neymar's three-match Champions League ban appeal rejected by UEFA

Neymar has had his three-match Champions League ban upheld for "insulting match officials" following Paris Saint-Germain's defeat to Manchester United after the Ligue 1 club's appeal to UEFA was rejected.

Neymar was initially banned on for his angry Instagram rant following PSG's loss to United in Paris.

The forward took to social media after Marcus Rashford scored a 94th-minute penalty which sealed a 3-3 aggregate win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team via away goals following a controversial VAR decision awarded for handball against Presnel Kimpembe.

The 27-year-old missed the two ties at Parc des Princes and Old Trafford in February and March due to injury.

After the game, the Brazilian hit out at the officials saying: "This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR.

"There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back! Go **** yourselves!"

UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body's initial decision on 25 April for "insulting match officials" will stand, following PSG's unsuccessful appeal.

Neymar watches on during PSG's round of 16 game against Manchester United in March

In a separate incident, Neymar was handed another three-match sanction by the FFF (French Football Federation) after appearing to be involved in an altercation with a supporter following PSG's defeat in the Coupe de France final in April.

The Brazil international also attended a police station in Sao Paulo last week to answer questions about rape allegations against him, Neymar is insistent he was a victim of blackmail.

PSG's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has recently said his players "are not here to please themselves" and has called out "celebrity behaviour" at his football club after a series of off-the-field issues at the Ligue 1 club last season.