Denis Suarez returns to boyhood club Celta Vigo from Barcelona

Denis Suarez managed only six substitute appearances for Arsenal during his loan spell at the club from Barcelona last season

Denis Suarez has agreed a move back to boyhood club Celta Vigo on a four-year deal from Barcelona.

The Galician club will pay Barca 12.9m euros (£11.5m) for the 25-year-old, plus a further 3.1 million euros depending on performances.

Suarez came through Celta's academy, playing for the reserves before moving to Manchester City at the age of 17 where he failed to make a single competitive appearance for the Premier League side.

He returned to Spain in 2013 to join Barcelona's reserve team before going out on loan to Sevilla and Villarreal and then finally breaking into Barcelona's first team in 2016, making a total of 16 La Liga starts for the Catalans over two campaigns.

But after not starting a league game for the La Liga side last term, Suarez went out on loan to Arsenal in January.

However, his second spell in England was overshadowed by injuries as he failed to break into the starting line-up, making just six substitute appearances for Unai Emery's side.

