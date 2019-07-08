Euro papers: Paul Pogba boost for Real Madrid

Paul Pogba is reportedly on his way out of Manchester United

With some of the biggest names in world football itching for a move away from their club, this summer could be one of the highest spending yet.

Spain

Manchester United are prepared to negotiate with Real Madrid over Paul Pogba's Old Trafford exit. United were previously unwilling to entertain an offer from Real, but have changed their stance in recent days. (Marca)

Antoine Griezmann did not return for pre-season training with Atletico Madrid as the French star waits to complete his £107m move to Barcelona. (Sport)

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz is wanted by Atletico Madrid. The 23-year-old impressed for Spain at this summer's European U21 Championships. (AS)

Ronaldo hopes to bring Watford forward Cucho Hernandez to Valladolid this summer. However, Real Betis, Espanyol and Real Mallorca are also interested in the Colombian. (Marca)

Italy

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed the club want to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku in addition to Roma's Edin Dzeko and Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella. (Sky Italia)

However, Inter are prepared to wait until next summer to sign Dzeko, who would then become a free agent. (Sky Italia)

Napoli are prepared to offer Inter striker Mauro Icardi a contract worth £9m-a-year to convince the Argentine to snub interest from Juventus. Napoli are also willing to pay £55m for the 26-year-old. (Sky Italia)

Manchester United have not submitted an offer for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Paris Saint-Germain are the only side to have made an offer for the Serbian, who is likely to cost around £65m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic is set to leave the club this summer as he isn't suited to Maurizio Sarri's style of football. Borussia Dortmund are interested in the 33-year-old Croatian. (Tuttosport)

Napoli face competition from Atletico Madrid in the race to sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid. The Colombian, who impressed at the Copa America, would reportedly favour a move to Atleti. (Corriere dello Sport)

Germany

Bayern Munich are prepared to wait until the end of the season to secure the signings of Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Both players will become free agents in the summer of 2020. (Kicker)

Bayern will target Roma's Cengiz Under this summer if they are unable to sign Manchester City's Leroy Sane or Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele. (Kicker)

Monaco full-back Benjamin Henrichs is also wanted by Bayern. The 22-year-old only joined the Ligue 1 side last summer from Bayer Leverkusen. (Kicker)

RB Leipzig are again interested in Everton winger Ademola Lookman. The 21-year-old impressed on loan at the Bundesliga side during the 2017/18 campaign and was also wanted last summer. (Kicker)

Lookman is not the only young English talent Leipzig want to re-sign. They are also interested in Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the club. (Kicker)

France

Neymar will return to pre-season training with Paris Saint-Germain despite wanting to leave the club amid interest from Barcelona. (Le Parisien)

Tanguy Ndombele has opened up on his move to Tottenham from Lyon. "When I look at Tottenham, I see a big European club. It is another dimension. To get to the next level, it was the best choice for me." (L'Equipe)