Euro papers: Man City bid £50m for Joao Cancelo from Juventus

Manchester City have raised their offer for Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo to £50m, plus all the latest from the European newspapers.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the European media outlets to bring you the latest news from the continent.

Italy

Manchester City have raised their offer for Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo to £50m and Juve are prepared to sell. However, City have to first sell Danilo before they can bring the Portuguese international to the Etihad. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus are expected to complete the signing of Matthijs de Ligt this week. The Serie A side have yet to agree a fee with Ajax but have no competition to sign the defender as PSG and Barcelona have pulled out the race. (Sky Italia)

The agent of Fulham midfielder Jean-Michael Seri has held talks with Roma over a potential move to the Italian capital. "He'd be happy to play in Serie A and Roma are a very good club," his agent Franklin Mala said. (TeleRadioStereo)

Representatives from Napoli will travel to Spain this week to discuss a deal with Valencia for striker Rodrigo. The 28-year-old has a buyout clause of around £63m in his contract, but a bid of around £53m could convince them to sell. (Corriere dello Sport)

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez has been offered to Fiorentina. The 31-year-old Mexican is keen on a move to Serie A but Fiorentina won't submit an offer unless Giovani Simeone departs this summer. (Sport Italia)

Spain

Real Madrid will have to break the Spanish transfer record if they are to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The Premier League side value the French midfielder at around £162m. (Marca)

Barcelona will not pay more than £180m to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain as they believe the Brazilian's value has dropped since he completed his £200m move to the Ligue 1 side two years ago. (Marca)

Gareth Bale has no intention of leaving Real Madrid for a Chinese Super League side this summer and will instead hold out for a move to a European powerhouse. He is also prepared to stay in the Spanish capital despite not being in Zinedine Zidane's plans. (Marca)

Ianis Hagi is wanted by Barcelona. Son of former Barca forward Gheorghe, the Catalan side would be prepared to sign the 20-year-old from Viitorul Constanta before loaning him to Real Valladolid for the 2019/20 season. (AS)

Barcelona will pursue a deal for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof after they failed to lure Ajax captain Mattijis de Ligt to the Camp Nou. (Mundo Deportivo)

Germany

Chelsea have refused to speak with Bayern Munich over any deal for Callum Hudson-Odoi. Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed the club remain interested in the winger. "My opinion on Hudson-Odoi has not changed," he said. (Sport Bild)

Salihamidzic met with Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech at the end of last season to discuss a potential move to the Allianz Arena this summer. Yannick Carrasco and Steven Bergwijn are also on Bayern's wanted list. (Sport Bild)

Arsenal remain interested in Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou. The French centre-back could cost the Gunners around £30m. (Sport Bild)

Bayern Munich are interested in Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca, who impressed for Spain at the European U21 Championships this summer. (Sport Bild)

Mats Hummels decided to leave Bayern Munich and return to Borussia Dortmund after he was told he would be behind Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Sule at the Allianz Arena this season. (Bild)

France

Mbaye Niang is wanted by Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang, now managed by Rafa Benitez, who are ready to pay £22m for the Rennes winger. (L'Equipe)