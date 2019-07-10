Daniel Sturridge reunited with missing dog

Daniel Sturridge is looking for a new club after being released by Liverpool

Daniel Sturridge has confirmed he has been reunited with his dog after it went missing from his Los Angeles house.

The striker, who is currently without a club after being released by Liverpool, offered a reward of £20,000-£30,000 after his dog, Lucci, disappeared after his house in Los Angeles was burgled.

Sturridge pleaded for the return of his dog on social media on Tuesday, while the story also featured on some news outlets in the US, and he has now revealed Lucci, a Pomeranian, has been found.

He said: "Lucci has officially been brought home.

"Absolutely delighted - just want to say a big thank you to everyone on social media for supporting us and raising awareness."

He also shared a video of the animal playing with a soft toy, while petting him.

The footballer said he and some friends went to south LA on Tuesday night to pick up the dog following a tip-off.

Foster Washington, who goes by his rap name Killa Fame, shared photos of the dog on Twitter and stated his nephew had found Lucci.

Mr Washington later shared photos of himself and Sturridge, claiming he never received the promised reward.

Los Angeles Police say they are investigating the incident, but have not confirmed the dog had been returned, or whether any arrests had been made.