Euro papers: Bayern Munich target Leroy Sane and Ousmane Dembele

One by one, the big-name deals are being completed with Antoine Griezmann finally linking up with Barcelona on Friday after months of speculation.

Germany

Bayern boss Niko Kovac wants reinforcement in the wide areas, with Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele and Leroy Sane of Manchester City his two priorities. However, Dembele would prefer to remain in Catalonia, while City are refusing to entertain the idea of selling Sane. (Bild)

Spain Under-21 international Dani Olmo is another option for Bayern. The Dinamo Zagreb attacker's advisor, Andy Bara, recently said: "Bayern have the best scouts in the world, and if such a club shows interest, everything is clear. Bayern can also lift Dinamo's transfer fee and also pay the salary of such a player. It's a big club and there's no player on this planet who does not want to play in such a club." (Sport Bild)

Spain

Atletico Madrid chief executive Enrique Cerezo has addressed the club's claim Barcelona paid an insufficient fee for Antoine Griezmann as club and player had agreed on a deal before his release clause dropped from £179m to £107m on July 1. "If the club have made this statement, it's because there's evidence," Cerezo said. "We have to study it and we'll demand the amount we consider to be necessary." (RAC1)

Atletico consider Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj a 'low-cost' solution to their problem at full-back. Los Colchoneros were initially put off by the €25m (£22.45m) asking price. However, the Italians are expected to accept around €15m (£13.47m) now. Juventus, now led by former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri, and Schalke are also keen. (AS)

Valencia are contemplating making a new offer for Barcelona midfielder Rafinha once striker Maxi Gomez joins from Celta Vigo. Barca want a deal worth €15m (£13.47m) but Los Che would like structure payments depending on how often the midfielder plays due to his recent injury record. (Plaza Deportiva)

West Ham are considering making a late offer for Espanyol forward Borja Iglesias after it became apparent Gomez would join Valencia. Real Betis have been in negotiations with the Catalan club but cannot agree on how the forward's €28m (£25.14m) release clause would be paid, leaving the door open for the Hammers. (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid have reopened contract negotiations with midfielder Saul Niguez in an attempt to ward off any interest from Manchester United. The Premier League side see the Spaniard as a potential Paul Pogba replacement. Saul is expected to be handed a salary increase, but his release clause will not be raised from €150m (£134.67m). (AS)

Italy

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has asked Real Madrid to lower their demands in order to complete a deal for James Rodriguez. "We're willing to make sacrifices with James," De Laurentiis said. "But we're asking Real Madrid to do more. We haven't given up hope, but Madrid have to consider that it's better to send him [James] to play somewhere, maybe on loan, than to have him unhappy there." (Sky Sports Italia)

Fiorentina have confirmed they would be interested in pursuing a deal for out-of-contract striker Mario Balotelli, if the former Manchester City, Liverpool and Milan forward lowers his demands. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Roma are 'far away' in their negotiations with Tottenham for Belgium international defender Toby Alderweireld who is out of contract next summer. They could instead move for Atalanta defender Gianluca Mancini. (Corriere della Sera)

Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout has been left out of La Viola's travelling squad for the International Champions Cup amid further interest. Milan are the latest club to join the growing list who want the former Aston Villa player and a meeting between the two clubs was held yesterday. (Tuttomercato)

Milan will have to wait for Arsenal to agree to their signing of Ismael Bennacer from Empoli. Terms are agreed between the player and clubs but the Gunners have a clause in the deal which took the Algerian midfielder to Italy in 2017 which gives them first refusal if another club's offer is accepted. (Sky Sports Italia)

France

Manchester United have lined up Monaco's French Under-19 defender Benoit Badiashile if they are unable to complete a deal for Leicester's Harry Maguire. The 18-year-old is also being monitored by Wolves. (L'Equipe)

Talks between Lyon captain Nabil Fekir and Real Betis have been ongoing for several weeks now. The Spanish club would pay €30m (£26.93m) to sign the attacking midfielder who will become a free agent next summer. (Le Parisien)

Netherlands

Juventus have finally agreed a price of £63m with Dutch side Ajax for their captain Matthijs de Ligt. (De Telegraaf)