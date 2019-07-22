Newcastle reported to Premier League by Sheffield Wednesday over Steve Bruce appointment

Newcastle appointed Steve Bruce as their new head coach earlier this month

Newcastle have been reported to the Premier League by Sheffield Wednesday over the appointment of Steve Bruce.

Bruce was named as Rafael Benitez's successor last Wednesday, two days after he resigned as manager of the Owls.

Wednesday released a statement to say they were disappointed to learn of Bruce's appointment via Newcastle's public statement, claiming there were legal issues to be resolved.

Late on Monday night, the club released another statement. It said: "Following Newcastle United's announcement on 17 July 2019 of its appointment of former Sheffield Wednesday staff Steve Bruce, Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, the Club confirms that it has today reported Newcastle United's conduct to the Premier League.

"As the Premier League will now initiate and carry out investigations into the Club's allegations, the Club will not be commenting further on this matter whilst such investigations are ongoing."

Bruce was only in charge of Wednesday for 18 games after he began work in February following Jos Luhukay's sacking.

Following his appointment on Tyneside, he travelled to China to oversee Newcastle's third-place victory over West Ham in the PL Asia trophy.

Lee Bullen has taken charge of Wednesday's pre-season matches over Northampton and Holstein Kiel.