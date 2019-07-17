Sheffield Wednesday taking legal advice over Steve Bruce Newcastle appointment

Sheffield Wednesday are taking legal advice over Bruce's appointment at Newcastle

Sheffield Wednesday are taking legal advice over Newcastle's appointment of Steve Bruce as head coach.

The club said in a statement released on Wednesday: "The Club is disappointed to learn via public statement issued by Newcastle United that it has appointed former Sheffield Wednesday staff Steve Bruce, Steve Agnew and Steve Clemence.

"Regardless of the fact that the staff resigned from their positions with the Club on Monday, there remains outstanding legal issues to be resolved between the club and the staff and Newcastle United.

"The Club is currently considering its position and taking the appropriate legal advice.

"No further comment will be made by the Club concerning this matter."

Newcastle announced on Wednesday morning that Bruce has been named head coach on a three-year deal.