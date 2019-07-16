Steve Bruce absent from Sheffield Wednesday friendly amid Newcastle links

Steve Bruce resigned as Sheffield Wednesday boss, Sky Sports News understands

Steve Bruce was absent from Sheffield Wednesday’s friendly at Northampton amid Newcastle interest.

We understand Bruce resigned from his position following talks with Newcastle at the weekend over replacing Rafa Benitez but the Championship club had yet to confirm Bruce's departure before kick-off.

First-team coach Lee Bullen takes care of the team for the friendly at Sixfields.

Bruce took charge of Wednesday at the end of January and led the team to a 12th-place finish in the Sky Bet Championship.

Newcastle-born boss Bruce previously managed the Magpies' North-East rivals, Sunderland.

The Newcastle squad is currently in China without a manager, preparing to take on Wolves on Wednesday live on Sky Sports in the Premier League Asia Trophy.