Steve Bruce: Newcastle's move for Sheffield Wednesday boss hits snag

Steve Bruce's impending move to Newcastle has been held up

Newcastle’s move for Steve Bruce has hit a snag, with Sheffield Wednesday holding out for a fee far greater than originally expected, Sky sources understand.

The St James' Park club have been in talks with Bruce for 24 hours as they look to replace Rafael Benitez with the 58-year-old.

Newcastle had hoped to appoint Bruce with a compensation payment of around £1m, but Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is holding out for significantly more than that - as per Bruce's rolling contract.

The total figure would also include the compensation required to take Bruce's assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence to the North East.

Sky Sports News understands Bruce remains very keen to take over the club he grew up supporting, although he is scheduled to take his Wednesday side to Lincoln City for a friendly at Sincil Bank on Saturday.

The Newcastle squad travel to China for the Premier League Asia Trophy on Saturday, with caretakers Ben Dawson and Neil Redfearn in charge of team affairs.

Former Liverpool Women manager Redfearn only joined Newcastle in May, replacing Peter Beardsley as boss of the club's U23 side.