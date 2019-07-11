Sam Allardyce says Newcastle offered him manager's job after Rafa Benitez exit

Sam Allardyce spent seven months as Newcastle boss between 2007 and 2008

Former England manager Sam Allardyce says he turned down the opportunity to return to Newcastle as replacement for Rafael Benitez.

Newcastle are currently without a manager after Benitez walked away from the club last month at the end of his contract, citing a lack of trust in the club's hierarchy.

Allardyce has revealed he was initially under consideration to replace Benitez at St James' Park but says he rejected the chance to return to the role, which he previously held between 2007 and 2008.

"I was very flattered that I was considered but it's that thing... don't go back," Allardyce told talkSPORT. "It never got to the type of talks people are suggesting - but it wasn't for me. I politely said 'no'.

"I never got to talk to Mike [Ashley]. My agent contacted me, I had a think about it and a quick look at the situation and thanked them very much but it's not for me.

The former England manager says he has turned down the chance to return

"Maybe if it was the first time around I would have jumped at it. I appreciate the offer but I was surprised, I've not worked for a full season."

Allardyce has been without a managerial role since leaving Everton in 2018 but the 64-year-old believes it would have been the wrong time for him to return to Newcastle.

"It wasn't something I thought about for too long," he added. "I thought it'd be better to make a quick decision for everyone. We're in pre-season now and they're back in training."

1:18 Is Steve Bruce the right man for Newcastle? The Transfer Talk team debate his potential appointment Is Steve Bruce the right man for Newcastle? The Transfer Talk team debate his potential appointment

Sky sources understand Steve Bruce is among the names being considered for the job and Allardyce believes the Sheffield Wednesday manager would relish the opportunity.

"If he gets offered the job I'll think he'll jump at the chance," Allardyce said. "I think it would be one of his dreams to manage his hometown club."