Fantasy Football: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Raheem Sterling lead most selected XI

Play Sky Sports Fantasy Football fo the chance to win £50,000!

With just over two weeks to go until the opening game of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign, Sky Bet check out the popular picks in Sky Sports Fantasy Football.

The Premier League is almost back - and so is Sky Sports Fantasy Football - bigger and better than ever before. Sky Bet are here to give you the lowdown, news and tips on all things Fantasy before it gets to the crucial start date.

The most selected players from each position have been combined to make a team using the 3-4-3 formation, based upon who Sky Sports Fantasy Football managers have recruited during the off-season.

Alisson (Liverpool): £8m

Selection percentage: 36 per cent

With 21 clean sheets last campaign, it is easy to see why Alisson is the most selected goalkeeper. With Champions League success, followed by a Copa America triumph, the Brazilian could snatch more trophies in only his second year in England.

Alisson had a hugely successful first season at Liverpool

The only doubt that lies here could be whether he needs a rest period after the Copa America, meaning it could rule him out for the first couple of games of the season.

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool): £10.5m

Selection percentage: 46 per cent

Win the most points in Sky Sports Fantasy Football 2018/19 (299) and you will become the most selected in Sky Sports Fantasy Football 2019/20. There is no need to reiterate the importance of Virgil van Dijk signing and what he has brought to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side, which is why Fantasy bosses continue to back him to succeed next season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool): £9.9m

Selection percentage: 28 per cent

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of five Liverpool players in the most selected Fantasy XI

Trent Alexander-Arnold had a whirlwind finish to the season in 2018/19, capturing the Champions League and also pipping fellow team-mate Andy Robertson to breaking a record - the most assists from a defender (12) in a single Premier League campaign.

He can be deadly from free-kicks and set-pieces, while rampaging down the wing to deliver for Liverpool's formidable front three, so he could prove to be a bargain at £9.9m.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United): £8.6m

Selection percentage: 22 per cent

The new Manchester United signing has evidently caught the eye of Fantasy Football managers, rising out of nowhere to register 158 points last year and sealing a subsequent £50m move to Old Trafford.

It certainly gives Aaron Wan-Bissaka impetus to get forward as much as he did for Crystal Palace, although clean sheets will become a more regular occurrence, which Fantasy Football bosses will have no qualms with.

James Maddison (Leicester): £8.3m

James Maddison impressed in his debut Premier League season

Selection percentage: 29 per cent

James Maddison notched seven goals and seven assists in his debut Premier League season with Leicester. A specialist from free-kicks and dead-ball situations have made sure that the Englishman is the highest selected midfielder.

Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth): £8.7m

Selection percentage: 20 per cent

The Scottish winger claimed 14 assists last season, while scoring seven, which was only topped by the now-departed Eden Hazard of Chelsea. His delivery is superb and he comes in at a relatively low price at just £8.7m, perhaps proving to be another potential bargain.

If his points-per-million from last term (21.57) was to be replicated once more, Fantasy Football managers would be very happy indeed.

Diogo Jota (Wolves): £8.3m

3:15 Highlights of the Premier League Asia Trophy match between Newcastle and Wolves Highlights of the Premier League Asia Trophy match between Newcastle and Wolves

Selection percentage: 18 per cent

Diogo Jota found the net nine times during the 2018/19 season and formed a threatening partnership with Raul Jimenez. Off the back of a brace against Newcastle in the Premier League Asia Trophy, he has already leapfrogged Bernardo Silva in selection percentage and will continue to grow as Jota and Wolves bid for sixth.

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City): £10.9m

Selection percentage: 17 per cent

Bernardo Silva was arguably Manchester City's most prominent midfielder throughout their title-winning campaign. He might be in the same price category as Paul Pogba and Kevin De Bruyne, but he can certainly walk the walk, as demonstrated through his 159 Fantasy Football points.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): £12.2m

Mohamed Salah continues to be a popular choice for Fantasy Football managers

Selection percentage: 36 per cent

Mohamed Salah supposedly 'under-performed' last season, despite winning a second successive Premier League Golden Boot, although he shared it with team-mate Sadio Mane and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on this occasion.

The Egyptian scored from the spot in the Champions League final and was on target during Egypt's African Cup of Nations run. Despite the critics, the attraction is still there and 36 per cent of Sky Sports Fantasy Football managers are praying for Salah to come up with the goods yet again.

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City): £11.6m

Selection percentage: 27 per cent

4:01 Highlights of Wolves' Premier League Asia Trophy win against Manchester City Highlights of Wolves' Premier League Asia Trophy win against Manchester City

The FWA Footballer of the Year award for 2019. The PFA Young Player of the Year award for 2019. A season-best 17 goals and 12 assists, 29 goal contributions. Many of these are reasons why Raheem Sterling is set to build on his best ever year, with just under a third of Fantasy Football players urging him in his quest.

Sterling scored twice against West Ham in the Premier League Asia Trophy but missed a penalty in shocking fashion in the final against Wolves, although this is likely to have little impact on his season.

Sadio Mane (Liverpool): £11.5m

Selection percentage: 24 per cent

Speaking of season-bests, it would be rude not to mention Sadio Mane. Picking up the Golden Boot was a testament to how potent he has become in front of goal, so much so that he has undergone the transition from a midfielder to striker in Sky Sports Fantasy Football, a move which has appealed to the managers, who have opted for his services ahead of Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero.

The question would be whether Mane can sustain his level this coming year and reach those heights once again.