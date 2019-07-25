Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to leave Lazio - European Paper Talk

Will Sergej Milinkovic-Savic join Manchester United this summer?

Much like the weather across Europe, the transfer window is hotting up with several big-money moves inching closer to completion.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the European press to bring you the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Italy

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has told his Lazio team-mates he will leave the club this summer amid interest from Manchester United. The Serbian will be signed by United if Paul Pogba leaves for either Real Madrid or Juventus. (Il Tempo)

Juventus are interested in Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves and the Portugal international could be used in a swap deal for young Bianconeri striker Moise Kean. (Sky Italia)

0:40 Get excited for the 2019/20 season with Sky Sports where you can watch all the best action from the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and more Get excited for the 2019/20 season with Sky Sports where you can watch all the best action from the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and more

Wolves are also keen on Sami Khedira but face competition from Besiktas and several MLS clubs to sign the midfielder from Juventus. (Sky Italia)

Aston Villa have spoken to Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin over a potential move to the Premier League. The Italian international was set to join Benfica but the move was called off after it emerged the 26-year-old's shoulder injury would keep him out until November. (Sky Italia)

Spain

Gareth Bale is steadfast in his desire to remain at Real Madrid this summer and prove his worth to head coach Zinedine Zidane. (Marca)

Barcelona have accepted they will not be able to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer unless the Ligue 1 champions put the Brazilian up for transfer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Will Gareth Bale leave Real Madrid this summer?

Former Arsenal centre-back Thomas Vermaelen is set to join Japanese side Vissel Kobe, where he will join ex-Barcelona and Spain stars David Villa and Andres Iniesta. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona youngster Riqui Puig turned down the opportunity to join Qatari side Al-Sadd, who are coached by Xavi, on loan for the 2019/20 season. (Mundo Deportivo)

Germany

Bayern Munich have ended their interest in Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele and believe the chance of signing Leroy Sane from Manchester City is 50/50. (Kicker)

RB Leipzig paid just £450,000 to sign Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu on loan for the 2019/20 season. There is, however, no option to make the deal permanent. (Kicker)

Paris Saint Germain are interested in Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and could offer close to £10m for the 30-year-old. (Kicker)

Hertha Berlin hope to complete the signing of Dodi Lukebakio from Watford for around £18m. The 21-year-old impressed on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf last season, scoring 14 goals in all competitions. (Bild)

France

However, Lille have supposedly already agreed terms with Lukebakio over a move to Ligue 1. The Belgium U21 international favours a move to the French club, who want him to replace Nicolas Pepe. (L'Equipe)

The agent of Mainz's Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Bernard Collignon, says the versatile 23-year-old is excited over a potential £30m move to Everton. He said: "Playing in the Premier League would be a great opportunity for him and represent a great next step." (Le Parisien)

Monaco will target Southampton full-back Cedric Soares if either Djibril Sidibe or Benjamin Henrichs leave the Stade Louis II this summer. The Ligue 1 side also want William Carvalho but Real Betis are unlikely to sell the Portuguese midfielder. (Foot Mercato)