Bruno Fernandes unlikely to join Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes is unlikely to join Manchester United this summer, Sky Sports News understands.

The Sporting Lisbon midfielder has been scouted by United, but he is not one of their priority signings.

United are also yet to decide which players will be leaving Old Trafford in the next few weeks, which would need to happen before any potential deal could be done.

Fernandes has expressed his desire to move to England, and scored in Sporting's 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Thursday morning.

However, it is believed most of the speculation linking the Portugal international has been driven from his homeland, rather than Manchester.

While Fernandes is not at the top of United's wishlist, they do still want to sign a central midfielder this summer, as well as a centre-back and winger.

'We know clubs like Fernandes'

Sporting manager Marcel Keizer has admitted clubs are keen to sign Fernandes and that he does not know if the 24-year-old will stay at the club.

0:43 Jurgen Klopp says he is not enthused by the prospect of Bruno Fernandes moving to Manchester United, while Sporting Lisbon coach Marcel Keizer admits there is interest in the midfielder Jurgen Klopp says he is not enthused by the prospect of Bruno Fernandes moving to Manchester United, while Sporting Lisbon coach Marcel Keizer admits there is interest in the midfielder

After seeing his side hold Liverpool to a draw, he said: "I can say about Bruno that he's a very good player and he's important for us.

"Of course everybody would like him to stay but we don't know the situation at the moment. He is here but we don't know what the future will bring, so we will have to wait.

"We know that clubs like him, so we have to see what's going to happen."

Klopp: I don't like Fernandes to Man United

Jurgen Klopp is sure to be pleased with the news that Fernandes is unlikely to join United having admitted he was not a fan of the idea.

Jurgen Klopp admitted he was not keen on Fernandes moving to Old Trafford

"Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United? He's obviously a really good player," said Klopp. "They have already a few really good players so that would make them stronger and that's not nice.

"It's not our cup of tea to be honest."